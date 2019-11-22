* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

The Last Right

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 24th November 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-May 2020
?
new The Last Right poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Sunday 24th November 2019 view the list.

Directed by:

Aoife Crehan

Written by:

Aoife Crehan

Produced by:

Pippa Cross, Paul Donovan and Casey Herbert

Starring:

Niamh Algar, Samuel Bottomley, Cian Boylan, Brian Cox, Luke Hanlon and Michiel Huisman

Genres:

Comedy, Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 46 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A fateful exchange on a flight from New York to Ireland has complicated consequences for Daniel Murphy. He's left in charge of a corpse, the body of someone he never knew. He is persuaded to take on the challenge of getting an environmentally friendly cardboard coffin from his family home in Clonakilty to Rathlin Island by his autistic younger brother Louis and Mary, a flighty young mortician with her own agenda.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when The Last Right is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on The Last Right.

The Last Right Cast

Niamh Algar

Niamh Algar headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Calm with HorsesThe Last Right

Samuel Bottomley

Samuel Bottomley headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Last Right

Cian Boylan

Cian Boylan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Last Right

Brian Cox

Brian Cox headshot

Date of Birth:

1 June 1946

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7½" (1.71 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Last Right

Luke Hanlon

Luke Hanlon headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Last Right

Michiel Huisman

Michiel Huisman headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Last Right

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:44 22nd November 2019