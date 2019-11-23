* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

The Ninth Devyataya

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 24th November 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-May 2020
?
new The Ninth poster
Contains strong injury detail and violence. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing:

Today in 10 cinemas view the list.

Directed by:

Nikolay Khomeriki

Written by:

Oleg Mastich

Starring:

Maksim Al-Names, Daisy Head, Yuri Kolokolnikov, Dmitriy Lysenkov and Evgeniy Tsyganov

Genre:

Thriller

Language:

Russian

Runtime:

1 hour 39 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Petersburg at the end of the 19th century was embraced by a massive enthusiasm for the occult sciences and esotericism. British medium Olivia Reed arrives in the capital of the Russian Empire on tour and gathers crowds of people at her public spiritualistic sessions. At this time, a series of ritual mysterious murders takes place in the city. Girls are abducted on the streets, their mutilated bodies are found in various parts of the city. The investigation is carried out by a young police officer Rostov and his assistant Ganin. With each new victim, things are becoming more confused. Suspicion leads Rostov to Olivia, and he decides to turn to her in the hope that her genuine or imaginary ability to summon the spirits of the dead can help to get on the trail of the killer.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail alert when The Ninth is showing in a UK cinema near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on The Ninth.

The Ninth Cast

Maksim Al-Names

Maksim Al-Names headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Ninth

Daisy Head

Daisy Head headshot

Date of Birth:

1991

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

OpheliaThe Ninth

Yuri Kolokolnikov

Yuri Kolokolnikov headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

TenetThe HumoristThe Ninth

Dmitriy Lysenkov

Dmitriy Lysenkov headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Ninth

Evgeniy Tsyganov

Evgeniy Tsyganov headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Ninth

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:35 23rd November 2019