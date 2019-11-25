Proceder is a moving story of rapper Tomasz Chada - a boy from blocks of flats, with the soul of a poet and a gift to get into a serious trouble. True and honest to the pain in his lyrics, Chada dies in an unexplained circumstance leaving shocked fans and the girl he loved. Music was his whole life - his passion and the world he fled into when reality didn't have much to offer him.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
ProcederSolid Gold
12 January 1986
Unknown
5' 5" (1.65 m)
Proceder
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Proceder
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Proceder
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Proceder
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Proceder