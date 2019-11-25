* × Change Settings

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 29th November 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-May 2020
?
new Proceder poster
Contains very strong language, strong sex, drug misuse and violence. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 67 cinemas on Friday 29th November 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Sunday 1st December 2019.

Directed by:

Michal Wegrzyn

Written by:

Maciej Chwedo, Aleksandra Gorecka, Michal Kalicki and Krzysztof Tyszowiecki

Produced by:

Heatcliff Janusz Iwanowski and Jolanta Owczarczyk

Starring:

Piotr Witkowski, Agnieszka Wiedlocha, Ewa Zietek, Antoni Pawlicki, Marcin Gutkowski and Malgorzata Kozuchowska

Genres:

Biography, Music

Language:

Polish

Runtime:

2 hours 18 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Proceder is a moving story of rapper Tomasz Chada - a boy from blocks of flats, with the soul of a poet and a gift to get into a serious trouble. True and honest to the pain in his lyrics, Chada dies in an unexplained circumstance leaving shocked fans and the girl he loved. Music was his whole life - his passion and the world he fled into when reality didn't have much to offer him.

Proceder Cast

Piotr Witkowski

Piotr Witkowski headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

ProcederSolid Gold

Agnieszka Wiedlocha

Agnieszka Wiedlocha headshot

Date of Birth:

12 January 1986

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Proceder

Ewa Zietek

Ewa Zietek headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Proceder

Antoni Pawlicki

Antoni Pawlicki headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Proceder

Marcin Gutkowski

Marcin Gutkowski headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Proceder

Malgorzata Kozuchowska

Malgorzata Kozuchowska headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Proceder

