Kamchatka Bears. Life Begins

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 28th November 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-May 2020
?
new Kamchatka Bears. Life Begins poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

Vladislav Grishin and Irina Zhuravleva

Written by:

Dmitry Shpilenok and Igor Shpilenok

Produced by:

Dmitry Sukhanov and Irina Zhuravleva

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

52 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

South Kamchatka Federal Sanctuary is often called bear paradise. A production team of LESFILM headed there to film a documentary about the real lives of brown bear families. We spent seven months observing and unveiling secrets of the newborn bear cubs' daily life. This is a movie that differs from the other nature documentary. The film is meditative. Music, the sounds of nature and the absence of a human voice allow the viewer to plunge into the beauty of wild nature as much as possible, to feel its presence among volcanoes, rivers and wild animals, and simultaneously experience an important boundary, beyond which a person should not interfere. The film shows the world of nature that lives in line with its laws - one that is friendly to those who enter it with respect and an open heart.

Last update was at 07:26 27th November 2019