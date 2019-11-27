Kamchatka Bears. Life Begins

Movie Synopsis:

South Kamchatka Federal Sanctuary is often called bear paradise. A production team of LESFILM headed there to film a documentary about the real lives of brown bear families. We spent seven months observing and unveiling secrets of the newborn bear cubs' daily life. This is a movie that differs from the other nature documentary. The film is meditative. Music, the sounds of nature and the absence of a human voice allow the viewer to plunge into the beauty of wild nature as much as possible, to feel its presence among volcanoes, rivers and wild animals, and simultaneously experience an important boundary, beyond which a person should not interfere. The film shows the world of nature that lives in line with its laws - one that is friendly to those who enter it with respect and an open heart.