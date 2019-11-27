Meet Sara. She's 22, living in social housing and working in a range of low paid casual jobs. But she's determined to secure permanent employment in the hope of getting her younger brother Martín out of care and living with her and her young son at home. Enter her father Manuel, recently released from prison and keen to resume his place within the family. However, Sara has other plans and is insistent on keeping the volatile Manuel at a distance.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
A Thief's Daughter
25 August 1964
Unknown
5' 5¼" (1.66 m)
A Thief's Daughter
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
A Thief's Daughter
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
A Thief's Daughter
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
The Days To ComeA Thief's Daughter
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
A Thief's Daughter