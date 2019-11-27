* × Change Settings

A Thief's Daughter La hija de un ladrón

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 29th November 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-May 2020
Directed by:

Belén Funes

Written by:

Marçal Cebrian and Belén Funes

Produced by:

Antonio Chavarrías and Alex Lafuente

Starring:

Greta Fernández, Eduard Fernández, Àlex Monner, Borja Espinosa, Maria Rodríguez Soto and Frank Feys

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

1 hour 42 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Meet Sara. She's 22, living in social housing and working in a range of low paid casual jobs. But she's determined to secure permanent employment in the hope of getting her younger brother Martín out of care and living with her and her young son at home. Enter her father Manuel, recently released from prison and keen to resume his place within the family. However, Sara has other plans and is insistent on keeping the volatile Manuel at a distance.

