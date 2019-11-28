* × Change Settings

Be Pure. Be Vigilant. Behave.

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 30th November 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-May 2020
?
Directed by:

Kieran Evans

Genres:

Documentary, Music

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 10 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

To mark 20 years since the release of The Holy Bible, Manic Street Preachers hit the road in 2014 and 2015 to perform their seminal album in full for the first time. Over the course of 10 dates across the UK, the band wrung every inch of emotion and anger possible from their most painful, open and blistered record to enthral their fans - for whom the album is everything.

Armed with his camera, film-maker and band collaborator Kieran Evans joined them on the road. Propelled along by an astonishing live mix by longtime Manics collaborator Dave Eringa, Be Pure - Be Vigilant - Behave is a brutal, exhaustive and transcendent testament to, and of, the band, their history, the bond they share with their fans, and where they are now.

From intense reactions to explosive close ups, immersive lighting effects and achingly fragile moments, it's unlike any concert film you have seen or experienced before and will probably ever see again.

