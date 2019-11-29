* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Boy and the World O Menino e o Mundo

London MIgration Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 1st December 2019
new Boy and the World poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At London MIgration Film Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Alê Abreu

Written by:

Alê Abreu

Produced by:

Fernanda Carvalho and Tita Tessler

Starring:

Vinicius Garcia, Felipe Zilse, Alê Abreu, Lu Horta and Marco Aurélio Campos

Genres:

Adventure, Animation, Family

Language:

Portuguese

Runtime:

1 hour 20 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

An amazing Brazilian animation that truly exemplifies the power of imagery and music as a combination that has more than enough to portray a powerful and deep message. It shows an adventurous quest that illustrates the issues of the modern world through the eyes of a child. A cautionary tale of globalization, The Boy And The World teaches above all the dangers of the massification of the economy, of the mind, and of the soul.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Boy and the World.

Boy and the World Cast

Vinicius Garcia

Vinicius Garcia headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Boy and the World

Felipe Zilse

Felipe Zilse headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Boy and the World

Alê Abreu

Alê Abreu headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Boy and the World

Lu Horta

Lu Horta headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Boy and the World

Marco Aurélio Campos

Marco Aurélio Campos headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Boy and the World

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 09:13 29th November 2019