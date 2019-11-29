* × Change Settings

The Future Cries Beneath Our Soil Mùa Cát Vong

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 1st December 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-May 2020
?
new The Future Cries Beneath Our Soil poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Sunday 1st December 2019 view the list.

Directed by:

Thu Hang Pham

Produced by:

Jewel Maranan

Genres:

Documentary, History

Language:

Vietnamese

Runtime:

1 hour 36 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The intangible yet haunting consequence of the Vietnam-American war is sculpted in the relationship of love and hatred among men living in a village right at the boundary between North and South Vietnam.

