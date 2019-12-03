* × Change Settings

The Lady Improper

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 4th December 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-June 2020
?
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Tsui Shan Tsang

Written by:

Anna Yuet Shan Lai, Link Sng and Tsui Shan Tsang

Produced by:

Polly Yeung

Starring:

Charlene Choi, Kang Ren Wu, Tony Liu, Cecilia Yip, Deep Ng and Alex Tak-Shun Lam

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Cantonese

Runtime:

1 hour 48 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Yuen Siu-man is a gynaecology nurse struggling with a fear of physical intimacy that led to the breakdown of her marriage. When her father is hospitalised, Siu-man enlists the help of Jihao, a French-educated chef, to salvage the faltering family restaurant, and their cooking lessons take a sexual turn.

Reviews

The Lady Improper Cast

Charlene Choi

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Lady Improper

Kang Ren Wu

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Lady Improper

Tony Liu

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Lady Improper

Cecilia Yip

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Lady Improper

Deep Ng

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Lady Improper

Alex Tak-Shun Lam

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Lady Improper

Recommendations

