Why Do They Hate Us?

UK Jewish Film Festival Release Date

Wednesday 4th December 2019
Directed by:

Alexandre Amiel

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 21 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Prompted by a series of deadly attacks in Paris in 2015 and his son's query about why Jews were one of the targets, Alexandre Amiel, a French-Moroccan Jewish filmmaker, set out to make a trilogy of films whose aim is to trace the origins of modern xenophobia in France towards Jewish, Arab and Black communities. We are proud to screen the film dedicated to antisemitism - a fascinating, if disturbing, journey into the dark depth of prejudice as it is experienced by members of the largest Jewish community in Europe.

