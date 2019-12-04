* × Change Settings

Outside the City

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 6th December 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-June 2020
?
new Outside the City poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

In 1 cinema on Friday 6th December 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Wednesday 8th January 2020.

Directed by:

Nick Hamer

Produced by:

Nick Hamer

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 22 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Outside the city, the monks of Mt St Bernard Abbey, a community of 25 men, more than half of them over 80 years old, are opening the first Trappist brewery in the UK.

Reviews

Recommendations

Last update was at 07:55 4th December 2019