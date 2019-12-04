* × Change Settings

The Whistleblower

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 6th December 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-June 2020
?
Contains strong language and sex references. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Xiaolu Xue

Written by:

Xiaolu Xue

Produced by:

Greg Basser and William Kong

Starring:

Jiayin Lei, Wei Tang, Xi Qi, John Batchelor, Ce Wang and Stephen Hunter

Genre:

Action

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 14 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Following a fatal accident, a Chinese expatriate working for a mining company in Australia discovers that new technology developed by the company may be a health risk, and investigates a web of conspiracies in his search for the truth.

