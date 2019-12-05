* × Change Settings

The Wild Fields Dyke pole

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 7th December 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-June 2020
Directed by:

Yaroslav Lodygin

Written by:

Yaroslav Lodygin, Natalya Vorozhbit and Serhiy Zhadan

Produced by:

Miklós Gimes and Vladimir Yatsenko

Starring:

Oleg Moskalenko, Vladimir Yamnenko, Aleksey Gorbunov, Ruslana Khazipova, Georgiy Povolotskiy and Roman Halaimov

Genres:

Adventure, Comedy, Drama, Western

Language:

Russian

Runtime:

2 hours (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Herman Korolyov, 33, is getting by, working a meaningless executive job in a big city. One day he gets a strange call and learns that his older brother has mysteriously disappeared. Herman must go back to his hometown to defend the family business - a small gas station (and with it, old friends and a girlfriend from the past) - against the 'kukuruzniks', mafia-type gangs that are grabbing up businesses and land in the Donbas region and turning them into corn fields and railways that lead nowhere.

