Unbreakable

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 7th December 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-June 2020
Contains infrequent strong language, bloody images and suicide references. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 3 cinemas on Saturday 7th December 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Sunday 8th December 2019.

Directed by:

Mae Czarina Cruz

Starring:

Angelica Panganiban, Richard Gutierrez, Bea Alonzo, Via Antonio, Philip Joshua Endrinal and Allan Paule

Genres:

Drama, Romance

Language:

Tagalog

Runtime:

1 hour 59 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Mariel Salvador and Deena Yambao have been best friends since college. They have seen each other through their lives' many ups and downs. Their friendship gradually changes when they marry brothers Justin and Bene Saavedra. Their relationship is challenged as family obligations and a tragedy force them to re-evaluate the meaning of loyalty and forgiveness. Will these two strong women's friendship survive the ultimate test of love?

Reviews

Unbreakable Cast

Angelica Panganiban

Angelica Panganiban headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Unbreakable

Richard Gutierrez

Richard Gutierrez headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

FantasticaUnbreakable

Bea Alonzo

Bea Alonzo headshot

Date of Birth:

17 October 1987

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Unbreakable

Via Antonio

Via Antonio headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Unbreakable

Philip Joshua Endrinal

Philip Joshua Endrinal headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Unbreakable

Allan Paule

Allan Paule headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Unbreakable

