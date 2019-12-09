* × Change Settings

William Christie, The Art of Giving

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Monday 9th December 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-June 2020
?
new William Christie, The Art of Giving poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Directed by:

Jarmila Buzkova

Starring:

William Christie

Language:

English

Runtime:

52 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Harpsichordist, conductor, musicologist and teacher, the career of the multifaceted William Christie is closely linked to France, as he started one of the most remarkable musical adventures when he discovered baroque music and founded in 1979 the world-acclaimed ensemble Les Arts Florissants based in Caen. As we celebrate the 40th anniversary of the ensemble, this film retraces the career of this monstre sacré, who was born and raised in the USA, and went on to become one of the greatest ambassadors of French culture.

William Christie, The Art of Giving Cast

William Christie

