Harpsichordist, conductor, musicologist and teacher, the career of the multifaceted William Christie is closely linked to France, as he started one of the most remarkable musical adventures when he discovered baroque music and founded in 1979 the world-acclaimed ensemble Les Arts Florissants based in Caen. As we celebrate the 40th anniversary of the ensemble, this film retraces the career of this monstre sacré, who was born and raised in the USA, and went on to become one of the greatest ambassadors of French culture.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
William Christie, The Art of Giving