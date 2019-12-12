* × Change Settings

Blackout Avanpost

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 15th December 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-June 2020
?
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Egor Baranov

Written by:

Ilya Kulikov

Produced by:

Valeriy Fedorovich, Ivan Golomovzyuk and Evgeniy Nikishov

Starring:

Maksim Artamonov, Filipp Avdeev, Yuriy Borisov, Oleg Boyko, Aleksey Chadov and Oleg Chugunov

Genres:

Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller

Language:

Russian

Runtime:

2 hours 33 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

No meteorites hit Earth, no terrorists put the world in danger, no atomic war was started, but something did go wrong. Contact between most towns on Earth has been severed. A small ring-like area in Eastern Europe still has electricity, and maybe even life is being reported from the Space. What military forces find outside the Ring is shocking. There are dead corpses everywhere: in stores, in cars, on roads, in hospitals and railway stations. Who or what is destroying all life on Earth? How long will the last outpost of mankind survive.

Reviews

Blackout Cast

Maksim Artamonov

Maksim Artamonov headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Blackout

Filipp Avdeev

Filipp Avdeev headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Blackout

Yuriy Borisov

Yuriy Borisov headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Blackout

Oleg Boyko

Oleg Boyko headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Blackout

Aleksey Chadov

Aleksey Chadov headshot

Date of Birth:

2 September 1981

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Blackout

Oleg Chugunov

Oleg Chugunov headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Blackout

