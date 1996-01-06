* × Change Settings

Line of Duty

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 3rd January 2020

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

April-July 2020
?
new Line of Duty poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Steven C. Miller

Written by:

Jeremy Drysdale

Produced by:

Craig Chapman, Peter Fruchtman, Scott LaStaiti, Myles Nestel, Martin Sprock, Tiffany Stone, Renee Tab, Christopher Tuffin and Skip Williamson

Starring:

Dina Meyer, Giancarlo Esposito, Aaron Eckhart, Courtney Eaton, Ben McKenzie and Jessica Lu

Genres:

Action, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 38 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Frank Penny is a disgraced cop looking for a shot at redemption after killing a child abductor. With the police chief's 11-year-old daughter' life on the line, Frank goes rogue to try and save her. But to find the girl, Frank will need the help of vlogger Ava Brooks, whose live-streaming news channel is broadcasting Frank's every move. While a city watches, Frank and Ava race against time and not only do they have to face every daring obstacle but also the abductor' brother whose out for revenge.

Reviews

Line of Duty Cast

Dina Meyer

Dina Meyer headshot

Date of Birth:

22 December 1968

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Giancarlo Esposito

Giancarlo Esposito headshot

Date of Birth:

26 April 1958

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7½" (1.71 m)

Aaron Eckhart

Aaron Eckhart headshot

Date of Birth:

12 March 1968

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Courtney Eaton

Courtney Eaton headshot

Date of Birth:

6 January 1996

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Ben McKenzie

Ben McKenzie headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Jessica Lu

Jessica Lu headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Last update was at 07:22 13th December 2019