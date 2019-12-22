* × Change Settings

El Topo

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 10th January 2020

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

April-July 2020
?
new El Topo poster
Contains strong bloody violence. Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Wednesday 15th January 2020 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 30th January 2020.

Directed by:

Alejandro Jodorowsky

Written by:

Alejandro Jodorowsky

Starring:

Alejandro Jodorowsky, Brontis Jodorowsky, José Legarreta, Alfonso Arau, José Luis Fernández and Ali Junco

Genres:

Drama, Western

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

2 hours 5 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

El Topo decides to confront warrior Masters on a trans-formative desert journey he begins with his 6 year old son, who must bury his childhood totems to become a man. El Topo (the mole) claims to be God, while dressed as a gunfighter in black, riding a horse through a spiritual, mystical landscape strewn with old Western movie, and ancient Eastern religious symbols. Bandits slaughtered a village on his path, so El Topo avenges the massacred, then forcibly takes their leader's woman Mara as his. El Topo's surreal way is bloody, sexual and self-reflective, musing of his own demons, as he tries to vanquish those he encounters.

Reviews

El Topo Cast

Alejandro Jodorowsky

Alejandro Jodorowsky headshot

Date of Birth:

7 February 1929

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Holy MountainEl Topo

Brontis Jodorowsky

Brontis Jodorowsky headshot

Date of Birth:

1962

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

El Topo

José Legarreta

José Legarreta headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

El Topo

Alfonso Arau

Alfonso Arau headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

El Topo

José Luis Fernández

José Luis Fernández headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

El Topo

Ali Junco

Ali Junco headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

El Topo

Recommendations

Last update was at 08:51 22nd December 2019