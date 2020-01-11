* × Change Settings

The Holy Mountain La montaña sagrada

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 30th January 2020

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-July 2020
The Holy Mountain poster
Contains strong bloody violence. Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:complete

Advanced screening in 1 cinema on Friday 24th January 2020 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 2 cinemas - view the list.

Directed by:

Alejandro Jodorowsky

Written by:

Alejandro Jodorowsky

Starring:

Alejandro Jodorowsky, Horacio Salinas, Zamira Saunders, Juan Ferrara, Adriana Page and Burt Kleiner

Genres:

Adventure, Drama, Fantasy

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

1 hour 53 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A Christlike figure wanders through bizarre, grotesque scenarios filled with religious and sacrilegious imagery. He meets a mystical guide who introduces him to seven wealthy and powerful people, each representing a planet in the Solar system. These seven, along with the protagonist, the guide and the guide's assistant, divest themselves of their worldly goods and form a group of nine who will seek the Holy Mountain, in order to displace the gods who live there and become immortal.

Reviews

The Holy Mountain Cast

Alejandro Jodorowsky

Alejandro Jodorowsky headshot

Date of Birth:

7 February 1929

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

El TopoThe Holy Mountain

Horacio Salinas

Horacio Salinas headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Holy Mountain

Zamira Saunders

Zamira Saunders headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Holy Mountain

Juan Ferrara

Juan Ferrara headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Holy Mountain

Adriana Page

Adriana Page headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Holy Mountain

Burt Kleiner

Burt Kleiner headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Holy Mountain

Last update was at 07:59 11th January 2020