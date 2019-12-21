Merry Men 2

Movie Synopsis:

Things have changed for the charming foursome, the Merry Men. They've hung the boots on robbing the rich to give to the poor and focus squarely on running their businesses. Ayo Alesinioye, the charming leader of the pack, prepares to wed EFCD field operative, Dera, the love of his life. Naz prepares to be a father, thrilled that Kemi, his wife and Ayo's younger sister, is pregnant. Amaju and Remi, well - they remain inveterate men-about-town, enjoying wine, women and the good life. But while on a short vacation in Lagos, each of them are besieged by vicious gunmen, led by four female masked bikers. After a chaotic struggle with the armed assailants, the Merry Men are overcome, and Kemi, Naz's wife and Ayo's sister, is kidnapped. Dame Maduka, the corrupt politician who the Merry Men exposed, contacts the four enraged friends to reveal that she's behind the attack. She promises to release Kemi if the four friends destroy all incriminating evidence to be used against her in a hearing.