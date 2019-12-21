* × Change Settings

Merry Men 2

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 25th December 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

April-June 2020
?
new Merry Men 2 poster
Contains strong language. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

In 1 cinema on Wednesday 25th December 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 26th December 2019.

Directed by:

Moses Inwang

Written by:

Anthony Kehinde Joseph

Produced by:

Darlington Abuda and Patrick Odjegba

Starring:

Damilola Adegbite, Alex Asogwa, Regina Daniels, Iretiola Doyle, Falz and Nancy Isime

Genres:

Action, Comedy

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 54 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Things have changed for the charming foursome, the Merry Men. They've hung the boots on robbing the rich to give to the poor and focus squarely on running their businesses. Ayo Alesinioye, the charming leader of the pack, prepares to wed EFCD field operative, Dera, the love of his life. Naz prepares to be a father, thrilled that Kemi, his wife and Ayo's younger sister, is pregnant. Amaju and Remi, well - they remain inveterate men-about-town, enjoying wine, women and the good life. But while on a short vacation in Lagos, each of them are besieged by vicious gunmen, led by four female masked bikers. After a chaotic struggle with the armed assailants, the Merry Men are overcome, and Kemi, Naz's wife and Ayo's sister, is kidnapped. Dame Maduka, the corrupt politician who the Merry Men exposed, contacts the four enraged friends to reveal that she's behind the attack. She promises to release Kemi if the four friends destroy all incriminating evidence to be used against her in a hearing.

Reviews

Last update was at 08:38 21st December 2019