Uncut Gems

8.1 / 2869 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 2nd February 2020

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-July 2020
?
Uncut Gems poster
Contains strong language, sex, sex references, injury detail and violence. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing:

Advanced screenings in 36 cinemas today
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 1 cinema

Directed by:

Benny Safdie and Josh Safdie

Written by:

Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie and Josh Safdie

Produced by:

Michael Bartol, Oscar Boyson and Catherine Farrell

Starring:

Adam Sandler, Julia Fox, Kevin Garnett, The Weeknd, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Aranbayev and Tilda Swinton

Genres:

Comedy, Crime, Drama, Mystery, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 15 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

From acclaimed filmmakers Josh and Benny Safdie comes an electrifying crime thriller about Howard Ratner, a charismatic New York City jeweler always on the lookout for the next big score. When he makes a series of high-stakes bets that could lead to the windfall of a lifetime, Howard must perform a precarious high-wire act, balancing business, family, and encroaching adversaries on all sides, in his relentless pursuit of the ultimate win.

Uncut Gems Cast

Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler headshot

Date of Birth:

9 September 1966

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9½" (1.77 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Hotel Transylvania 4Uncut Gems

Julia Fox

Julia Fox headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Uncut Gems

Kevin Garnett

Kevin Garnett headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Uncut Gems

The Weeknd

The Weeknd headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Uncut Gems

Idina Menzel

Idina Menzel headshot

Date of Birth:

30 May 1971

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

CinderellaUncut Gems

Jonathan Aranbayev

Jonathan Aranbayev headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Uncut Gems

Tilda Swinton

Tilda Swinton headshot

Date of Birth:

5 November 1960

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10½" (1.79 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Personal History of David CopperfieldUncut Gems

