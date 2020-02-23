A young man visits his fiancée's estate to discover that her wheelchair-bound scientist father has discovered a meteorite that emits mutating radiation rays that have turned the plants in his greenhouse to giants. When his own wife falls victim to this mysterious power, the old man takes it upon himself to destroy the glowing object with disastrous results.
Unknown
Unknown
5' 11" (1.81 m)
Colour Out Of Space
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Colour Out Of Space
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Colour Out Of Space
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Colour Out Of Space
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Colour Out Of Space
31 March 1922
Unknown
5' 8" (1.73 m)
Colour Out Of Space