Colour Out Of Space Die, Monster, Die!

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 28th February 2020

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-August 2020
Colour Out Of Space poster
Current Status:complete

In 1 cinema on Friday 27th March 2020 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Sunday 29th March 2020.

Directed by:

Daniel Haller

Written by:

Jerry Sohl and H.P. Lovecraft

Produced by:

Pat Green

Starring:

Boris Karloff, Nick Adams, Freda Jackson, Suzan Farmer, Terence de Marney and Patrick Magee

Genres:

Horror, Mystery, Sci-Fi

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 20 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A young man visits his fiancée's estate to discover that her wheelchair-bound scientist father has discovered a meteorite that emits mutating radiation rays that have turned the plants in his greenhouse to giants. When his own wife falls victim to this mysterious power, the old man takes it upon himself to destroy the glowing object with disastrous results.

Reviews

Colour Out Of Space Cast

Boris Karloff

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.81 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Colour Out Of Space

Nick Adams

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Colour Out Of Space

Freda Jackson

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Colour Out Of Space

Suzan Farmer

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Colour Out Of Space

Terence de Marney

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Colour Out Of Space

Patrick Magee

Date of Birth:

31 March 1922

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Colour Out Of Space

