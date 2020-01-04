Movie Synopsis:

Viva the Underdogs follows Parkway Drive's 15-year journey from small town surf-rats to international headliners on the world's biggest metal music festivals. From seeking out surf spots and sleeping on the streets during their first international tour, to evolving their sound and setting new benchmarks in metal with every album release, the five high school band-mates have always done it their own way. Despite the lack of mainstream support, somehow rock lives on. Dedicated heavy music festivals across the globe are still selling out, led by living legends like Ozzy Osbourne, Slayer and AC/DC giving fans live spectacles like no other. Sadly, no new bands have soared to the great heights of those pioneers, yet a changing of the guard is long overdue. A band must step up to own that headline spot and continue the legacy. Now 15 years into their career, Parkway Drive put everything on the line to create the biggest and most explosive show for their fans. Self-funded, self-managed and.