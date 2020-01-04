* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Viva the Underdogs

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 22nd January 2020

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-July 2020
?
new Viva the Underdogs poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:post-production

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 33 cinemas on Wednesday 22nd January 2020 view the list.

Directed by:

Allan Hardy

Written by:

Macario De Souza, Allan Hardy, Blayke Hoffman and Mick Soiza

Produced by:

Allan Hardy and Cam Pianta

Starring:

Parkway Drive, Winston McCall, Jia O'Connor, Jeff Ling, Luke Kilpatrick and Ben Gordon

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 13 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Viva the Underdogs follows Parkway Drive's 15-year journey from small town surf-rats to international headliners on the world's biggest metal music festivals. From seeking out surf spots and sleeping on the streets during their first international tour, to evolving their sound and setting new benchmarks in metal with every album release, the five high school band-mates have always done it their own way. Despite the lack of mainstream support, somehow rock lives on. Dedicated heavy music festivals across the globe are still selling out, led by living legends like Ozzy Osbourne, Slayer and AC/DC giving fans live spectacles like no other. Sadly, no new bands have soared to the great heights of those pioneers, yet a changing of the guard is long overdue. A band must step up to own that headline spot and continue the legacy. Now 15 years into their career, Parkway Drive put everything on the line to create the biggest and most explosive show for their fans. Self-funded, self-managed and.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Viva the Underdogs is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Viva the Underdogs.

Viva the Underdogs Cast

Parkway Drive

Parkway Drive headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Viva the Underdogs

Winston McCall

Winston McCall headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Viva the Underdogs

Jia O'Connor

Jia O'Connor headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Viva the Underdogs

Jeff Ling

Jeff Ling headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Viva the Underdogs

Luke Kilpatrick

Luke Kilpatrick headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Viva the Underdogs

Ben Gordon

Ben Gordon headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Viva the Underdogs

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:32 4th January 2020