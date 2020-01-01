Movie Synopsis:

The story of an extraordinary man and his struggle to find balance in a post conflict world. Amudhan is a journey of a Tamil Eelam patriot post the 2009 civil war in Sri Lanka. This film brings to life planned tactics, ethnic cleansing and indiscriminate drive towards the Tamil people by the government. Even though the war has ended there is continuous army presence in the north east and lands have not been returned to the rightful owners. It shows the frustration and sorrow of the patriot and his fellow comrades towards the current situations in Jaffna and the planned deterioration of the Tamil people's land. This movie is the documentation to push for the international community to listen to the stories of these survivors. To understand the pain that they are undergoing. This movie is a call to action.