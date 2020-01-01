* × Change Settings

Sinamkol Amudhan

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 3rd January 2020

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

April-July 2020
Directed by:

Ranjith Joseph

Written by:

Theepachelvan

Produced by:

Raja Jayakulasingham, Karikalan, Gayathiri Ranjith and Baakiyalakshmi Venkatesh

Starring:

Aravindhan, Narvini Dery Ravishangar, Leelawathy, Sinthar Athith and Mathumathi

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Tamil

Runtime:

2 hours 1 minute (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The story of an extraordinary man and his struggle to find balance in a post conflict world. Amudhan is a journey of a Tamil Eelam patriot post the 2009 civil war in Sri Lanka. This film brings to life planned tactics, ethnic cleansing and indiscriminate drive towards the Tamil people by the government. Even though the war has ended there is continuous army presence in the north east and lands have not been returned to the rightful owners. It shows the frustration and sorrow of the patriot and his fellow comrades towards the current situations in Jaffna and the planned deterioration of the Tamil people's land. This movie is the documentation to push for the international community to listen to the stories of these survivors. To understand the pain that they are undergoing. This movie is a call to action.

Sinamkol Cast

Aravindhan

Aravindhan headshot

Narvini Dery Ravishangar

Narvini Dery Ravishangar headshot

Leelawathy

Leelawathy headshot

Sinthar Athith

Sinthar Athith headshot

Mathumathi

Mathumathi headshot

