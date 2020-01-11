* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Girls Always Happy Rou qing shi

UK Cinema Release Date

Monday 27th January 2020

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-July 2020
?
new Girls Always Happy poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Monday 27th January 2020 view the list.

Directed by:

Yang Mingming

Produced by:

Jing Yang

Starring:

Nai An, Yang Mingming, Xianmin Zhang, Qinqin Li and Li Yuan

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Chinese

Runtime:

1 hour 57 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Girls Always Happy confronts the contemporary city life with a brand new perspective, and portrays with astonishing precision, the spectacle of mutual repulsion, hatred, and harm in a single mother-daughter relationship in a Beijing Hutong. Yet from the despair grows the power of tender love.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Girls Always Happy is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Girls Always Happy.

Girls Always Happy Cast

Nai An

Nai An headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Girls Always Happy

Yang Mingming

Yang Mingming headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Girls Always Happy

Xianmin Zhang

Xianmin Zhang headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Girls Always Happy

Qinqin Li

Qinqin Li headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Girls Always Happy

Li Yuan

Li Yuan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Girls Always Happy

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:59 11th January 2020