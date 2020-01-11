Girls Always Happy confronts the contemporary city life with a brand new perspective, and portrays with astonishing precision, the spectacle of mutual repulsion, hatred, and harm in a single mother-daughter relationship in a Beijing Hutong. Yet from the despair grows the power of tender love.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Girls Always Happy
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Girls Always Happy
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Girls Always Happy
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Girls Always Happy
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Girls Always Happy