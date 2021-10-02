* × Change Settings

Monster Arracht

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 15th October 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2022
Monster poster
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Tomás Ó Súilleabháin

Written by:

Tomás Ó Súilleabháin

Produced by:

Cúán Mac Conghail and Jeff Porter

Starring:

Dónall Ó Héalai, Saise Ní Chuinn, Dara Devaney, Eoin O'Dubhghaill, Dudura O'Gionnáin and Michael O'Chonfhlaola

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Irish Gaelic

Runtime:

1 hour 26 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Ireland, 1845 on the eve of The Great Hunger. Colmán Sharkey, a fisherman, a father, a husband, takes in a stranger at the behest of a local priest. Patsy, a former soldier in the Napoleonic wars arrives just ahead of 'the blight,' a disease that eventually wipes out the country's potato crop, contributing to the death and displacement of millions. As the crops rot in the fields, Colmán, his brother and Patsy travel to the English Landlord's house to request a stay on rent increases that Colmán predicts will destroy his community. His request falls on deaf ears and Patsy's subsequent actions set Colmán on a path that will take him to the edge of survival, and sanity. It is only upon encountering an abandoned young girl that Colmán's resolve is lifted. Just in time for the darkness of his past to pay another visit.

Reviews

Monster Cast

