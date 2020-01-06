* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 11th January 2020

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

April-July 2020
?
new Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior poster
Contains strong violence and bloody images. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Saturday 11th January 2020 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Sunday 12th January 2020.

Directed by:

Om Raut

Produced by:

Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Vikrant Sharma

Starring:

Saif Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Neha Sharma, Sharad Kelkar and Luke Kenny

Genres:

Action, Biography, Drama, History

Language:

Hindi

Runtime:

2 hours 10 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Tanhaji Malusare was an unsung warrior from the 17th century. His acts of valour and bravery continued to inspire soldiers long after he lost his life in battle. Endowed with a body of steel, the courage of a lion and an agile mind, Tanhaji was also one of Chattrapati Shivaji's closest aides and trusted lieutenants. Ready to lay down his life for his King and country, this braveheart planned a surgical strike to get back the Kondana Fort against the Mughal army headed by Udaybhan. When the fort of Kondhana, that was the pride of the Marathas was under the control of Udaybhan and a Mughal army, Tanhaji went to war armed only with a handful of Marathas. If the Mughals had muscle power, Tanhaji had sharp acumen. The only unfortunate thing is-the Marathas won Kondhana but they lost their Lion. Tanhaji left behind a void that none in history could ever fill. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is a visual extravaganza that depicts the life and times of this unsung warrior, whose valour still makes the Nation proud.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Cast

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan headshot

Date of Birth:

16 August 1970

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn headshot

Date of Birth:

2 April 1969

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Kajol

Kajol headshot

Date of Birth:

5 August 1974

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3" (1.6 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Neha Sharma

Neha Sharma headshot

Date of Birth:

21 November 1987

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Sharad Kelkar

Sharad Kelkar headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Luke Kenny

Luke Kenny headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:56 6th January 2020