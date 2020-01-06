* × Change Settings

Servant Kholop

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 12th January 2020

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

April-July 2020
?
new Servant poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

In 7 cinemas on Sunday 12th January 2020

Directed by:

Klim Shipenko

Written by:

Daria Gracevich, Anton Morozenko and Dmitry Permyakov

Produced by:

Taymuraz Badziev, Vyacheslav Dusmukhametov, Eduard Iloyan, Aleksandr Kushaev, Rafael Minasbekyan, Vitaliy Shlyappo, Aleksey Trocyuk, Vadim Vereshchagin and Denis Zhalinskiy

Starring:

Sergey Abroskin, Milos Bikovic, Aleksandra Bortich, Mariya Mironova, Aleksandr Oblasov and Ivan Okhlobystin

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

Russian

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

Spoiled by his father's money, Grisha is sure of his own impunity, and therefore does not deny himself a disastrous outburst. But one day the father's patience is over - he decides to teach the careless offspring a lesson.

After consulting with a psychologist, the oligarch pope prepares a whole play, hoping to awaken in his son something good, bright, eternal. So, Grigory gets into an accident set up by his father's team, after which he wakes up in Russia in the XIX century.

Here he is the yesterday's "major" - a serf. Hard work should make a Man from representative of the "golden youth".

Reviews

