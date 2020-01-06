* × Change Settings

The Ghost of Peter Sellers

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 10th January 2020

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

April-July 2020
?
new The Ghost of Peter Sellers poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Friday 10th January 2020 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Saturday 11th January 2020.

Directed by:

Peter Medak

Produced by:

Paul Iacovou

Starring:

Peter Sellers, Spike Milligan, Peter Medak, Maggie Abbott, Thomas Baptiste and Lorenzo Berni

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 33 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In 1973 Peter Sellers, one of the biggest comedy actors at the time, embarked on a pirate comedy for Columbia Pictures. He lost confidence with the film immediately and tried to sabotage it, first firing the producers before turning on his friend (and the film's young director), Peter Medak. Despite an illustrious career and the passing of 43 years since the unraveling production, Medak is still reeling from the disastrous experience and healing the wounds inflicted by Sellers and the film's failure. The Ghost of Peter Sellers is a comic-tragic feature doc about what it takes to be a film director and survive your biggest disaster.

Reviews

The Ghost of Peter Sellers Cast

Last update was at 07:56 6th January 2020