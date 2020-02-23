* × Change Settings

Tintoretto. A Rebel in Venice

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 26th February 2020

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-August 2020
Directed by:

Giuseppe Domingo Romano

Written by:

Melania Gaia Mazzucco and Marco Panichella

Produced by:

Diego Spalla

Starring:

Helena Bonham Carter, Peter Greenaway, Melania Gaia Mazzucco, Stefano Accorsi, Kate Bryan and Matteo Casini

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 35 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A 90-minutes documentary that celebrates the 500th anniversary of the birth of the last great artist of the Italian Renaissance, the most unexpected mind that the art of painting has ever produced: Tintoretto.

Reviews

Tintoretto. A Rebel in Venice Cast

Helena Bonham Carter

Helena Bonham Carter headshot

Date of Birth:

26 May 1966

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 2" (1.57 m)

Peter Greenaway

Peter Greenaway headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Melania Gaia Mazzucco

Melania Gaia Mazzucco headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Stefano Accorsi

Stefano Accorsi headshot

Date of Birth:

2 March 1971

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Kate Bryan

Kate Bryan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Matteo Casini

Matteo Casini headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

