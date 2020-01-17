* × Change Settings

Khatre Da Ghuggu

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 17th January 2020

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

April-July 2020
Contains brief moderate threat. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 5 cinemas view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 23rd January 2020.

Directed by:

Aman Cheema and Shivtar Shiv

Written by:

Ravinder Mand

Starring:

B.N. Sharma, Raj Dhaliwal, Ravinder Mand, Dilawar Sidhu, Jordan Sandhu and Prakash Gadhu

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

Punjabi

Runtime:

1 hour 57 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The story of this film revolves around 'Fateh' who works as a RJ to earn money and fulfill his childhood dream of becoming a singer. From his huge fan following, he meets 'Meet' who falls in love with him. They both get attracted to each other and fall in love. But as always this path is not so easy. The girl's father 'Kanwar Mahinder Singh', who works for the Punjab Electricity Board, is already unhappy with his family, office workers and his whole life. He is a very superstitious person which causes laughter and fun. With many ups and downs because of a gangster, an astrologer, a hypocrite, and various circumstances, the story proceeds in a comic and interesting way. Will the Meet get his love, will Fateh become a singer, will enthusiasm come back in her Kanwar Mahinder Singh's life? All these questions are answered in an entertaining way in the film Khatre Da Ghuggu.

Khatre Da Ghuggu Cast

B.N. Sharma

Raj Dhaliwal

Ravinder Mand

Dilawar Sidhu

Jordan Sandhu

Prakash Gadhu

Last update was at 07:34 17th January 2020