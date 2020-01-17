Movie Synopsis:

The story of this film revolves around 'Fateh' who works as a RJ to earn money and fulfill his childhood dream of becoming a singer. From his huge fan following, he meets 'Meet' who falls in love with him. They both get attracted to each other and fall in love. But as always this path is not so easy. The girl's father 'Kanwar Mahinder Singh', who works for the Punjab Electricity Board, is already unhappy with his family, office workers and his whole life. He is a very superstitious person which causes laughter and fun. With many ups and downs because of a gangster, an astrologer, a hypocrite, and various circumstances, the story proceeds in a comic and interesting way. Will the Meet get his love, will Fateh become a singer, will enthusiasm come back in her Kanwar Mahinder Singh's life? All these questions are answered in an entertaining way in the film Khatre Da Ghuggu.