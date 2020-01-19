* × Change Settings

Detective Chinatown 3

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 25th January 2020

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-July 2020
?
new Detective Chinatown 3 poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Sicheng Chen

Written by:

Sicheng Chen, Wusi Liu, Yining Yan, Chun Zhang and Lian Zhou

Produced by:

Na Shang, Tao Sun, Jianhai Xu and Xiang Yue

Starring:

Baoqiang Wang, Haoran Liu, Satoshi Tsumabuki, Tony Jaa, Masami Nagasawa and Shôta Sometani

Genres:

Action, Comedy, Mystery

Language:

Mandarin

Runtime:

2 hours 16 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Suvi, the president of SEA Chamber of Commerce, was killed in a locked room during his meeting with Watanabe, the president of the Black Dragon Gang.

All the evidence indicates that Watanabe is the only suspect. Tang Ren, Qin Feng, Hiroshi Nada and Thai detective Tony find things suspicious and start to investigate, but there are many obstacles. Qin Feng is accused of kidnapping Suvi's secretary and sent to jail... Can Qin Feng escape from jail and find the real murderer? What is the ultimate secret hiding behind the crime?

Reviews

Last update was at 16:22 19th January 2020