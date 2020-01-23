* × Change Settings

Butterfly

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 24th January 2020

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-July 2020
?
new Butterfly poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Tuesday 28th January 2020.

Directed by:

Alessandro Cassigoli and Casey Kauffman

Produced by:

Michele Fornasero

Starring:

Irma Testa, Lucio Zurlo, Emanuele Renzini, Ugo Testa, Simona Ascione and Anna Cirillo

Genres:

Documentary, Sport

Language:

Italian

Runtime:

1 hour 20 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

When Irma Testa became Italy's first female boxer to qualify for the Olympics, the media descended on her without relent. Her story was simply too good to be true: a pretty, 18 year-old girl from one of Naples' most violent, Camorra-controlled neighborhoods who beat the odds and made history. Irma was portrayed as flawless and determined..she hid behind the facade and left for the Olympics. Her 78 year-old coach Lucio feared the pressure was too much and will never forget when she burst into tears mid fight in Rio de Janeiro. Irma returned to Italy without a medal and confused sense of herself. Her media crafted image was a lie and now that the spotlight is gone, Lucio is encouraging her to reflect. She has big decisions ahead of her. Is boxing really for her? Can she handle the pressure? Irma finally has the anonymity to chart her own course but feels she must first face the conflicts in her family and personal life so she can come to terms with herself and move forward again.

Reviews

Butterfly Cast

Irma Testa

Irma Testa headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Butterfly

Lucio Zurlo

Lucio Zurlo headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Butterfly

Emanuele Renzini

Emanuele Renzini headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Butterfly

Ugo Testa

Ugo Testa headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Butterfly

Simona Ascione

Simona Ascione headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Butterfly

Anna Cirillo

Anna Cirillo headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Butterfly

Last update was at 08:23 23rd January 2020