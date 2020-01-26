* × Change Settings

When Tomatoes Met Wagner

UK Cinema Release Date

Tuesday 28th January 2020

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-July 2020
Directed by:

Marianna Economou

Produced by:

Rea Apostolides and Spyros Mavrogenis

Starring:

Alexandros Gousiaris, Christos Takas, Olga Lorida, Agathi Gousiari, Katina Gousiari, Stavroula Govari and Niki Karava

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Greek

Runtime:

1 hour 12 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Elias, a small farming village in central Greece, is dying out. But two cousins team up with the village grannies to cultivate the tomato seeds they have kept for hundreds of years. With a little help from Wagner's music -which they use to help their tomatoes grow- the team succeeds to export little jars with organic tomato recipes across the world. The film follows the protagonists of this unlikely quest, as they struggle to survive and make their dream come true. Humorous and bittersweet, this is a story about the importance of reinventing oneself in times of crisis and the power of human relationships.

Reviews

