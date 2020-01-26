* × Change Settings

Ghost

UK Cinema Release Date

Monday 10th February 2020

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-August 2020
?
new Ghost poster
Contains moderate horror, bloody injury, sex and one use of strong language. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Jerry Zucker

Written by:

Bruce Joel Rubin

Starring:

Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore, Tony Goldwyn, Stanley Lawrence, Christopher J. Keene and Whoopi Goldberg

Genres:

Drama, Fantasy, Romance, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 6 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Sam Wheat is a banker, Molly Jensen is an artist, and the two are madly in love. However, when Sam is murdered by friend and corrupt business partner Carl Bruner over a shady business deal, he is left to roam the Earth as a powerless spirit. When he learns of Carl's betrayal, Sam must seek the help of psychic Oda Mae Brown to set things right and protect Molly from Carl and his goons.

Reviews

Ghost Cast

Patrick Swayze

Patrick Swayze headshot

Date of Birth:

18 August 1952

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ghost

Demi Moore

Demi Moore headshot

Date of Birth:

11 November 1962

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ghost

Tony Goldwyn

Tony Goldwyn headshot

Date of Birth:

20 May 1960

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ghost

Stanley Lawrence

Stanley Lawrence headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ghost

Christopher J. Keene

Christopher J. Keene headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ghost

Whoopi Goldberg

Whoopi Goldberg headshot

Date of Birth:

13 November 1955

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ghost

Last update was at 07:41 26th January 2020