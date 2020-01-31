Movie Synopsis:

Offering an experiential collage of action and stillness, light and darkness, sound and silence, AGNIYOGANA explores the richness of traditional Hatha Yoga teachings and the deeply connected states of heart, mind, and freedom these practices deliver to sincere truth seekers. AGNIYOGANA takes the viewer on a journey through time and space to rediscover the inner dimensions of Hatha Yoga and reconnect the human spirit to the true meaning of "yug," the connecting root of all yogas. The film begins with a visual and aural initiation. The journey inward then explores the key requirements of Hatha Yoga: FIRMNESS of mind; The importance of FAITH; The necessity of a qualified TEACHER; The benefits of MODERATION; The methods to RESTRAIN the senses; and The practice of universal EQUANIMITY. Throughout the film, the microcosm of the internal self in relation to the macrocosm of the elements, seasons, time of day, and other external forces of nature are examined. The narrative is woven together.