Agniyogana

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 23rd February 2020

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-August 2020
Suitable for all ages.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Sunday 23rd February 2020 view the list.

Directed by:

Emma Balnaves

Starring:

Shandor Remete, Manmath Gharote, Yogi Narinath, Yogi Shirshnath, Govinda Tandon and Dordzin Donrup Palden Rinpoche

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 4 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Offering an experiential collage of action and stillness, light and darkness, sound and silence, AGNIYOGANA explores the richness of traditional Hatha Yoga teachings and the deeply connected states of heart, mind, and freedom these practices deliver to sincere truth seekers. AGNIYOGANA takes the viewer on a journey through time and space to rediscover the inner dimensions of Hatha Yoga and reconnect the human spirit to the true meaning of "yug," the connecting root of all yogas. The film begins with a visual and aural initiation. The journey inward then explores the key requirements of Hatha Yoga: FIRMNESS of mind; The importance of FAITH; The necessity of a qualified TEACHER; The benefits of MODERATION; The methods to RESTRAIN the senses; and The practice of universal EQUANIMITY. Throughout the film, the microcosm of the internal self in relation to the macrocosm of the elements, seasons, time of day, and other external forces of nature are examined. The narrative is woven together.

Reviews

Agniyogana Cast

Shandor Remete

Shandor Remete headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Agniyogana

Manmath Gharote

Manmath Gharote headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Agniyogana

Yogi Narinath

Yogi Narinath headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Agniyogana

Yogi Shirshnath

Yogi Shirshnath headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Agniyogana

Govinda Tandon

Govinda Tandon headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Agniyogana

Dordzin Donrup Palden Rinpoche

Dordzin Donrup Palden Rinpoche headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Agniyogana

