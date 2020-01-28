* × Change Settings

Daniel Sloss: X

UK Cinema Release Date

Monday 3rd February 2020

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-August 2020
?
new Daniel Sloss: X poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Monday 3rd February 2020 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Friday 21st February 2020.

Directed by:

Daniel Sloss

Written by:

Daniel Sloss

Produced by:

Marlene Zwickler

Starring:

Daniel Sloss

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 29 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Daniel Sloss discusses a variety of topics, from his love of children, to being a man, in this tastefully dark comedy special.

Daniel Sloss: X Cast

Daniel Sloss

Daniel Sloss headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Daniel Sloss: X

