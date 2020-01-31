* × Change Settings

Gul Makai

5.8 / 21 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 31st January 2020

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-July 2020
?
new Gul Makai poster
Contains strong violence, injury detail and threat. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 9 cinemas view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 6th February 2020.

Directed by:

Amjad Khan

Written by:

Bhaswati Chakrabarty

Produced by:

Preeti Vijay Jaju

Starring:

Reem Shaikh, Divya Dutta, Atul Kulkarni, Om Puri, Abhimanyu Singh and Arif Zakaria

Genres:

Biography, Drama, War

Language:

Hindi

Runtime:

2 hours 10 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Fear is like an elastic band. You stretch the band inside of your mind and it keeps expanding, till one moment it snaps or you cut it for it to break. Gul Makai is such a story, a story of courage that overcame fear and oppression. Gul Makai accounts the courageous journey and struggle of Nobel laureate Malala Yousufzai, from her humble upbringing in the Swat Valley to her becoming the champion for free education to all. Gul Makai is a small tribute to this lion hearted girl who is in every essence a global citizen championing a cause that transcends boundaries, caste, religion and geography.

Reviews

Gul Makai Cast

Reem Shaikh

Reem Shaikh headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Gul Makai

Divya Dutta

Divya Dutta headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Gul Makai

Atul Kulkarni

Atul Kulkarni headshot

Date of Birth:

10 September 1965

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Gul Makai

Om Puri

Om Puri headshot

Date of Birth:

18 October 1950

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Gul Makai

Abhimanyu Singh

Abhimanyu Singh headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Gul Makai

Arif Zakaria

Arif Zakaria headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Gul Makai

