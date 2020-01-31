Movie Synopsis:

Fear is like an elastic band. You stretch the band inside of your mind and it keeps expanding, till one moment it snaps or you cut it for it to break. Gul Makai is such a story, a story of courage that overcame fear and oppression. Gul Makai accounts the courageous journey and struggle of Nobel laureate Malala Yousufzai, from her humble upbringing in the Swat Valley to her becoming the champion for free education to all. Gul Makai is a small tribute to this lion hearted girl who is in every essence a global citizen championing a cause that transcends boundaries, caste, religion and geography.