Malang - Unleash the Madness

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 7th February 2020

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-August 2020
?
Directed by:

Mohit Suri

Written by:

Aseem Arora, Aniruddha Guha and Mohit Suri

Produced by:

Ankur Garg, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan and Jay Shewakramani

Starring:

Aditya Roy Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani, Kunal Khemu, Amruta Khanvilkar and Elli Avrram

Genres:

Action, Romance

Language:

Hindi

Runtime:

2 hours 15 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Advait, a young introvert, visits Goa where he meets Sara, a free-spirited girl from London who has come to India for the first time to live life unshackled, like a vagabond. Extreme opposites of each other, they both live it up together. All goes well until life turns upside down. Five years later, this incident circles back to SHO Agashe, vigilante killer cop and Michael Rodrigues, a righteous cop. What is the connection between Advait, Sara, Agashe and Michael? Malang answers all these questions.

Reviews

Malang - Unleash the Madness Cast

Aditya Roy Kapoor

Aditya Roy Kapoor headshot

Date of Birth:

16 November 1985

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor headshot

Date of Birth:

24 December 1956

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Disha Patani

Disha Patani headshot

Date of Birth:

13 June 1992

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Kunal Khemu

Kunal Khemu headshot

Date of Birth:

25 May 1983

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5¼" (1.66 m)

Amruta Khanvilkar

Amruta Khanvilkar headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Elli Avrram

Elli Avrram headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Last update was at 19:32 2nd February 2020