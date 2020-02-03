* × Change Settings

Jihad Jane

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 14th February 2020

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-August 2020
?
new Jihad Jane poster
Contains images of real violence and dead bodies, references to child sexual abuse. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screening in 1 cinema on Thursday 13th February 2020 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 1 cinema - view the list.

Directed by:

Ciaran Cassidy

Produced by:

Morgan Bushe, Anna Byvald, Aoife McGonigal, Jenny O'Brien and Sander Verdonk

Starring:

Colleen LaRose, Jamie Paulin Ramirez and Lars Vilks

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 34 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The tale of two American women who went looking for love online and became the 'new face in the war on terror.

Jihad Jane Cast

Colleen LaRose

Colleen LaRose headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Jihad Jane

Jamie Paulin Ramirez

Jamie Paulin Ramirez headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Jihad Jane

Lars Vilks

Lars Vilks headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Jihad Jane

