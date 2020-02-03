* × Change Settings

365 Days

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 14th February 2020

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-August 2020
?
new 365 Days poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing:

In 179 cinemas on Friday 14th February 2020. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Sunday 23rd February 2020.

Directed by:

Barbara Bialowas

Written by:

Barbara Bialowas, Tomasz Klimala, Blanka Lipinska and Tomasz Mandes

Produced by:

Maciej Kawulski, Ewa Lewandowska and Tomasz Mandes

Starring:

Michele Morrone, Anna Maria Sieklucka, Bronislaw Wroclawski, Otar Saralidze, Magdalena Lamparska and Natasza Urbanska

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 56 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Massimo Torricelli, a young and handsome boss of a Sicilian Mafia family, has no other option but to takeover after his father has been assassinated. Laura Biel is a sales director in a luxurious hotel. She has a successful career, but her private life lacks passion. She is taking one last shot to save her relationship. Together with her partner and friends, she takes a trip to Sicily. Laura does not expect that Massimo, the most dangerous man on the island, will get in her way, kidnap her, hold her captive and give her 365 days... to fall in love with him. "365 dni" is the first Polish erotic film. It is based on the best-selling novel of the same name from author Blanka Lipinksa.

Reviews

365 Days Cast

Michele Morrone

Michele Morrone headshot

Anna Maria Sieklucka

Anna Maria Sieklucka headshot

Bronislaw Wroclawski

Bronislaw Wroclawski headshot

Otar Saralidze

Otar Saralidze headshot

Magdalena Lamparska

Magdalena Lamparska headshot

1988

Natasza Urbanska

Natasza Urbanska headshot

Last update was at 08:38 3rd February 2020