* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 21st February 2020

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-August 2020
?
new Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Bhanu Pratap Singh

Written by:

Bhanu Pratap Singh

Produced by:

Hiroo Johar, Karan Johar, Shashank Khaitan and Apoorva Mehta

Starring:

Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana

Genre:

Horror

Language:

Hindi

Runtime:

Unknown
Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship.

Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship Cast

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar headshot

Date of Birth:

18 July 1989

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship

Ashutosh Rana

Ashutosh Rana headshot

Date of Birth:

10 November 1967

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:38 3rd February 2020