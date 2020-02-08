Out in the Open

Movie Synopsis:

1946. In a remote and undetermined corner of Andalucía (south to Spain), a nameless child, "Kid", escapes from the house of Capataz, the cruel and abusive landholder of the zone who imposes his personal law with fear, rage and violence in the scared and illiterate population. In a country impoverished with absence of money and resources but full of hunger, hate and blood after General Franco won Spanish Civil War seven years ago, Kid crosses alone the desert of the wastelands that spread around him with a compass and a bit of water and food. In the hope to arrive to the city in order to revenge of Capataz and free his family from the man who bought him to his parents, Kid loses the compass and the water bottle while he tried to hide of a farmer who was moving his livestock. Noticing the escape, Capataz and his henchmen El Triana, El Segovia, El Portugués and El Viejo start a searching to capture alive to recover the gold pocket watch that Kid stolen to Capataz. Thirsty and hungry, Kid.