Out in the Open Intemperie

Glasgow Film Festival Release Date

Thursday 27th February 2020
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Directed by:

Benito Zambrano

Written by:

Jesús Carrasco, Daniel Remón, Pablo Remón and Benito Zambrano

Produced by:

Pandora da Cunha Telles, Juan Gordon, Pablo Iraola, Pedro Uriol and Marta Velasco

Starring:

Luis Tosar, Luis Callejo, Jaime López, Vicente Romero, Kandido Uranga and Juanjo Pérez Yuste

Genre:

Thriller

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

1 hour 43 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

1946. In a remote and undetermined corner of Andalucía (south to Spain), a nameless child, "Kid", escapes from the house of Capataz, the cruel and abusive landholder of the zone who imposes his personal law with fear, rage and violence in the scared and illiterate population. In a country impoverished with absence of money and resources but full of hunger, hate and blood after General Franco won Spanish Civil War seven years ago, Kid crosses alone the desert of the wastelands that spread around him with a compass and a bit of water and food. In the hope to arrive to the city in order to revenge of Capataz and free his family from the man who bought him to his parents, Kid loses the compass and the water bottle while he tried to hide of a farmer who was moving his livestock. Noticing the escape, Capataz and his henchmen El Triana, El Segovia, El Portugués and El Viejo start a searching to capture alive to recover the gold pocket watch that Kid stolen to Capataz. Thirsty and hungry, Kid.

Reviews

Out in the Open Cast

Luis Tosar

Date of Birth:

13 October 1971

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9¼" (1.76 m)

Luis Callejo

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Jaime López

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Vicente Romero

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Kandido Uranga

Date of Birth:

27 May 1955

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Juanjo Pérez Yuste

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

