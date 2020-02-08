* × Change Settings

You Will Die at 20

Glasgow Film Festival Release Date

Thursday 27th February 2020
new You Will Die at 20 poster
Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Amjad Abu Alala

Written by:

Amjad Abu Alala and Yousef Ibrahim

Produced by:

Arnaud Dommerc, Mohamed Hefzy, Michael Henrichs, Ingrid Lill Høgtun, Marie Fuglestein Lægreid and Linda Bolstad Strønen

Starring:

Islam Mubarak, Mustafa Shehata, Moatasem Rashed, Mahmoud Alsarraj, Bonna Khalid and Talal Afifi

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Arabic

Runtime:

1 hour 43 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

When searching for a blessing on the day of her firstborn child's naming ceremony, Sakina is instead given a curse. A travelling sheikh prophecies that her son, Muzamil, would die at the age of 20. In what is now a coming-of-death tale, a devastated Sakina is sentenced to mourn her son while he lives - an endeavor her husband could not stand to bear. Growing up under the constant loom of death, Muzamil becomes increasingly curious about what it means to live beyond his mother's confines. Encouraged by local elders, the overprotective Sakina relents and allows her son to study the Quran with the other children his age. And in this newly found freedom, Muzamil finds friends, enemies, love, and tempters, though what he truly seeks is a sense of the present and a chance at the future.

Reviews

You Will Die at 20 Cast

Last update was at 07:47 8th February 2020