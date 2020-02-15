* × Change Settings

Immortal Hero Sekai kara kibo ga kietanara

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 6th March 2020

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-September 2020
Current Status:complete

In 1 cinema on Friday 6th March 2020 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 12th March 2020.

Directed by:

Hiroshi Akabane

Written by:

Ryuho Okawa and Sayaka Okawa

Produced by:

Tomohiro Mitsuhashi, Hidetoshi Momiyama and Yuichi Utebi

Starring:

Hisaaki Takeuchi, Fumika Shimizu, Tamao Satô, Kei Kinoshita, Takafumi Suto and Shio Abe

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Japanese

Runtime:

1 hour 58 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Makoto Mioya, a highly successful Japanese author and publisher, has a life-threatening, near-death experience. Powerful spiritual beings with whom he has communicated most of his adult life visit Makoto to remind him he has the power within to heal himself. Reborn, Makoto commits his life to sharing the almighty wisdom he receives from the spiritual realm. As doubters, including some of his own family, challenge and question his new-found ardor, Makoto must find a way to connect with his family and the 'family of man' to inspire a better world.

