Vitalina Varela

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 6th March 2020

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-September 2020
?
new Vitalina Varela poster
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Pedro Costa

Written by:

Pedro Costa and Vitalina Varela

Produced by:

Abel Ribeiro Chaves

Starring:

Vitalina Varela, Ventura, Manuel Tavares Almeida, Francisco Brito, Marina Alves Domingues and Imídio Monteiro

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Portuguese

Runtime:

2 hours 4 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Vitalina Varela takes its title from the name of its lead actress, a Cape Verdean woman who, as per usual with Costa's non-professional actors, plays a fictionalized version of herself. Vitalina first appeared in an episode in the director's previous film, Horse Money (Wavelengths 2015), wherein she recounted how her husband had left their homeland nearly 25 years ago to work in Lisbon - a separation that became permanent when she finally arrived on the continent, three days after his funeral. In Vitalina Varela, Costa refracts and expands that episode to place us firmly within his heroine's stoic point of view, capturing her extraordinary strength and resilience as she navigates the scanty physical traces her husband left behind, discovers his secret, illicit life, and encounters the other lives that darken the shadows of the Fontainhas that once was.

