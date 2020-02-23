* × Change Settings

Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets: Live At The Roundhouse

UK Cinema Release Date

Tuesday 10th March 2020

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-September 2020
?
Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets: Live At The Roundhouse poster
Contains very mild bad language. Suitable for all ages.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screening in 1 cinema on Monday 9th March 2020 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 24 cinemas - view the list.

Official Site:

www.nickmasonfilm.com

Directed by:

James Tonkin

Starring:

Nick Mason, Gary Kemp, Guy Pratt, Lee Harris and Dominic Beken

Genre:

Music

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 6 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

"Live at the Roundhouse" is unlike any other concert film connected with Pink Floyd. It s the nearest thing you can get to a time machine, transporting you back to the very earliest days of the band. Nick Mason, the only band member to have played on all of Pink Floyd's studio albums, returns to the group's earliest records, joined in the line-up by Gary Kemp, Guy Pratt, Lee Harris and Dom Beken. Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets took the drummer back to clubs for the first time in 1967, then to theatres, across the UK, North America and Europe, playing only music his old band had recorded before The Dark Side of the Moon. Captured from the band's celebrated shows at London's Roundhouse, where Pink Floyd played some of their most revered early shows in the 1960s, the film features a uniquely thrilling setlist including songs hailing from Syd Barrett's time with the band. Only four songs from this eclectic roster have ever previously appeared on official live releases by Pink Floyd or its members. Everything else is being experienced for the first time since their original live performances.

Reviews

Last update was at 08:58 23rd February 2020