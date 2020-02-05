* × Change Settings

World Famous Lover

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 13th February 2020

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-August 2020
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

In 33 cinemas on Thursday 13th February 2020

Directed by:

Kranthi Madhav

Produced by:

Alexander Vallab

Starring:

Vijay Deverakonda, Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite

Language:

Telugu

Runtime:

2 hours (approx.)
Reviews

World Famous Lover Cast

Vijay Deverakonda

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Raashi Khanna

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Aishwarya Rajesh

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Vaanam Kottattum

Catherine Tresa

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Izabelle Leite

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
Last update was at 07:52 5th February 2020