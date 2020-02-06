* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

The Trip to Greece

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 12th February 2020

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-August 2020
?
new The Trip to Greece poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 3 cinemas on Wednesday 12th February 2020 view the list.

Directed by:

Michael Winterbottom

Produced by:

Josh Hyams and Melissa Parmenter

Starring:

Steve Coogan, Rob Brydon, Claire Keelan, Justin Edwards, Cordelia Bugeja and Rebecca Johnson

Genres:

Comedy, Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 50 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Actors Rob Byrdon and Steve Coogan continue their travelogue series with a visit to Greece.

When Odysseus left Troy it took him ten years to get back to his home in Ithaca. Steve and Rob - on their very own odyssey, ten years after their first trip together - have only 6 days.

They visit Lesvos, where Sappho wrote her love poetry; Macedonia, where Aristotle was born and tutored Alexander the Great; Athens, home of Plato and Socrates; the Peloponnese, the land of Mycenae, Argos, Sparta and the entrance to the underworld; before finally arriving in Ithaca.

On the way they argue about tragedy and comedy, myth, history, democracy, and the meaning of life.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when The Trip to Greece is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on The Trip to Greece.

The Trip to Greece Cast

Steve Coogan

Steve Coogan headshot

Date of Birth:

14 October 1965

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10½" (1.79 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

GreedThe Trip to Greece

Rob Brydon

Rob Brydon headshot

Date of Birth:

3 May 1965

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Trip to Greece

Claire Keelan

Claire Keelan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Trip to Greece

Justin Edwards

Justin Edwards headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Trip to Greece

Cordelia Bugeja

Cordelia Bugeja headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Trip to Greece

Rebecca Johnson

Rebecca Johnson headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Trip to Greece

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 21:51 6th February 2020