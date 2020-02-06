The Trip to Greece

Movie Synopsis:

Actors Rob Byrdon and Steve Coogan continue their travelogue series with a visit to Greece.



When Odysseus left Troy it took him ten years to get back to his home in Ithaca. Steve and Rob - on their very own odyssey, ten years after their first trip together - have only 6 days.



They visit Lesvos, where Sappho wrote her love poetry; Macedonia, where Aristotle was born and tutored Alexander the Great; Athens, home of Plato and Socrates; the Peloponnese, the land of Mycenae, Argos, Sparta and the entrance to the underworld; before finally arriving in Ithaca.



On the way they argue about tragedy and comedy, myth, history, democracy, and the meaning of life.