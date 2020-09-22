Traversing the back-roads of the Southern United States, Southern Journey (Revisited) is both a music documentary and a road movie. Set against the incendiary backdrop of the 2018 midterm elections, the film retraces the route of an iconic song-collecting trip from the late 1950s - Alan Lomax's so-called "Southern Journey". Accompanied by a glorious soundtrack of blues and bluegrass, hollers and spirituals, the film explores the continuity between the civil rights-era setting of the original trip and the present day, and challenges long-held stereotypes about both black and white America along the way.