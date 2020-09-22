* × Change Settings

Southern Journey (Revisited)

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 25th September 2020

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-March 2021
Contains infrequent strong language and racial discrimination references. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Directed by:

Rob Curry and Tim Plester

Genres:

Documentary, Music

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 15 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Traversing the back-roads of the Southern United States, Southern Journey (Revisited) is both a music documentary and a road movie. Set against the incendiary backdrop of the 2018 midterm elections, the film retraces the route of an iconic song-collecting trip from the late 1950s - Alan Lomax's so-called "Southern Journey". Accompanied by a glorious soundtrack of blues and bluegrass, hollers and spirituals, the film explores the continuity between the civil rights-era setting of the original trip and the present day, and challenges long-held stereotypes about both black and white America along the way.

